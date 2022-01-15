EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.46

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.46 and last traded at $116.79, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

