Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the December 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

