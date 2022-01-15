Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of Ability stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ability has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Ability Company Profile

Ability, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication.

