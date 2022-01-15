Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,014 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

