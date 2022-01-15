FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,408,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9,850.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 575.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

NYSE:FLT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

