Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.64 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.