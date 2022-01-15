Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after acquiring an additional 242,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $70.72 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

