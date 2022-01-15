Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

EMN stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.