Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 464,388 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 464,388 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.99 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

