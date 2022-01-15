Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $242.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.16. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.