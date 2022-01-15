Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.