World Asset Management Inc Sells 585 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

