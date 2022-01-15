Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accor has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Accor has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

