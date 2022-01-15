Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.65.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,416,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,760,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.