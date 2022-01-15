HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.71

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

HeadHunter Group has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HeadHunter Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

HHR opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 107.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

