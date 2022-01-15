World Asset Management Inc Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

