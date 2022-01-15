Citigroup Inc. Buys 31,277 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $74,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $438.18 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.64.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.