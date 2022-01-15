Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TVTX. lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.