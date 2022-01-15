Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW opened at $289.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock valued at $749,422,907. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.03.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

