World Asset Management Inc Sells 824 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 214,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 187,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

