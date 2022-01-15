Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $150.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

