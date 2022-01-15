Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,400 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Graco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Graco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

