Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $217.02 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

