Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 712 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

