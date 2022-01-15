Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1,452.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,277 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

