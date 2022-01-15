Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock worth $46,543,921. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.