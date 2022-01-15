Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AON by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after acquiring an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

