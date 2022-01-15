Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $309.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,059 shares of company stock worth $17,956,136. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $156.88 and a one year high of $451.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.31 and its 200 day moving average is $280.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

