Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CME Group were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.73 and a 12-month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

