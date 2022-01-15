Barclays PLC Sells 127,923 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 127,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of NetApp worth $39,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NetApp stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

