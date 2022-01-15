Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 111,569 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Invesco worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,714,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,695,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

