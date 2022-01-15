Barclays Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $392.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.86.
Shares of PAYC opened at $333.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
