Barclays Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $392.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.86.

Shares of PAYC opened at $333.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

