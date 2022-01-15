Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.02 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

