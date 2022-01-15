Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

