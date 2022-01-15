OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 190.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

