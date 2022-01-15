S&CO Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 380.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,427.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

