Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,344,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.03% of Teradyne worth $1,456,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

