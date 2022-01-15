Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Community Health Systems worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.