BlackRock Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 138.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.84% of DoorDash worth $1,281,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.68.

NYSE:DASH opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion and a PE ratio of -36.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.39 and its 200 day moving average is $186.09. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,677,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,024,064 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

