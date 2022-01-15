PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $56.48 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

