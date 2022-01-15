SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SOFI opened at $13.20 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

