Truist Securities Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $31.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.91.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in EQT by 57.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in EQT by 75.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in EQT by 30.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.