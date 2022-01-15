Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,446 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

