Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

Shares of ILMN opened at $405.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $5,024,576. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

