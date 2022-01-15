Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

