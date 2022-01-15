Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.