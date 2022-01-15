Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 985 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

