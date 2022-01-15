Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 7,789 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 600.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,345,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

