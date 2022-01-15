ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $744.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $794.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.15. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

