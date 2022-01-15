State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.22 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after buying an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 881,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 109,305 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

